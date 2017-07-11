Defining Religious Liberty And How Far It Should Stretch

What exactly does religious liberty mean from a legal standpoint, and how has it been interpreted by courts? To discuss that we are joined by Josh Blackman, associate professor of law at South Texas College of Law, Reverend Laura Mayo of Covenant Church and Mustafaa Carroll of the Council of American-Islamic Relations.

Religious liberty is one of many rights enumerated in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, though it never seems quite so simple as “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or [prohibit] the free exercise thereof.” What exactly does religious liberty mean from a legal standpoint and how has it been interpreted by courts?

