Tuesday’s Houston Matters: Defining Religious Liberty, And The City’s Business Plan Competition (July 11, 2017)

What exactly does religious liberty mean — both in the eyes of the law and in practice?

Religious liberty is one of many rights enumerated in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, though it never seems quite so simple as “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or [prohibit] the free exercise thereof.” What exactly does religious liberty mean from a legal standpoint and how has it been interpreted by courts? To discuss that, we talk with Josh Blackman from South Texas College of Law Houston. Then, to get some perspectives from actual religious leaders on what religious liberty means to them, we talk with Rev. Laura Mayo of Covenant Church, and Mustafaa Carroll, with the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

Also this hour, we learn more about Liftoff Houston, a business plan competition the City of Houston is holding, a new book called Mexican American Baseball in Houston and Southeast Texas, and Michael Hagerty visits a traveling exhibit on the subject of the death penalty.

