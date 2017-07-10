Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Holds Rally In Houston To Defend The ACA

The Democratic lawmaker stresses the bill the Republican Party is trying to get through in the Senate would make big cuts to Medicaid.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate are feeling the heat inside their own party to pass the bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and, in Houston, a well-known democratic member of Congress organized a rally on Monday to oppose the changes the GOP wants to implement.

People packed a room at Houston’s City Hall to listen to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

She stressed that, through the ACA, about 20 million Americans obtained health insurance and added that the Senate’s health care bill would cut almost 800 billion dollars from Medicaid, specifically 772 billion, which is a projection for the next 10 years provided by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Jackson Lee also highlighted other projections and noted that “by 2026, 49 million Americans under the Senate bill will be uninsured.”

“I don’t think Houston and Harris County and the medical professionals in Harris County can afford to be silent,” Jackson Lee said.

The Congresswoman added the changes the Republicans are pushing for could affect community clinics and people with pre-existing conditions.

Jackson Lee was joined by doctors, union members and some local elected officials, and other popular voices also took to the podium, such as James Nash, pastor at Sunnyside’s Saint Paul’s Baptist Church who emphasized “this could affect every one of us in this room.”

The rally ended with a march around City Hall’s reflecting pool as more than a hundred people, according to Jackson Lee’s office, urged Congress not to make cuts to Medicaid.