Police De-escalation Techniques Credited With No-Shots-Fired Arrests

De-escalation training is credited with no one being hurt as Houston police responded to being fired upon Monday morning. Two people are in custody after multiple shots were fired at officers in an unmarked car. The officers didn’t return fire, but police were able to detain the suspects who fled the scene near the Gulf Freeway.

It’s a situation that could have gotten out of control very quickly. But HPD Chief Art Acevedo says his officers kept their cool.

“You know, we get a lot of criticism in law enforcement that we have all these unjustified shootings, but here’s another case — even after someone tries to kill a police officer, I’m very proud of the fact that our officers demonstrated some phenomenal professionalism out here.”

Governor Greg Abbott recently signed the Sandra Bland Act into law, which ensures that all law enforcement officers receive de-escalation instruction as part of their basic training and continuing education. HPD requires that police cadets receive an additional eight hours of training on de-escalating volatile situations. Captain Jennifer Evans is with HPD’s training division.

“Really what we talk about is how to read the situation. How to read the emotions on the scene, to pull that back down and slow things down. We teach officers that time and distance are our friends.”

In a Texas Tribune YouTube video, Captain Evans says de-escalation classes also focus on communication and positioning in order to avoid confrontation. She says no one wants to be involved in a situation that escalates to the use of deadly force — every officer wants to go home at the end of the day.