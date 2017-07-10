3 Charged With Smuggling After 12 Rescued From Hot Truck

All rescued from the truck are still in custody.

Three people are charged with human smuggling after a dozen persons believed from Latin America were rescued from the locked cargo area of a box truck where they were left to swelter in the Houston summer heat.

Harris County prosecutors say people were banging on the truck walls trying to get the attention of someone to let them out as temperatures inside topped 100 degrees. The truck had been left Sunday in a strip center on the city’s west side where police found them soaked in sweat and exhausted. They include 10 men, one woman and one girl. All now are in custody.

The three charged are set for court appearances Tuesday. Held on $300,000 bond each are 21-year-old Priscila Perez Beltran, 26-year-old Adela Alvarez and 27-year-old Nelson Cortes Garcia.