Two suspects are in custody, after shooting at police officers in the Third Ward, early this morning.

The Houston Police Department says officers were conducting surveillance in an unmarked car, when suspects began shooting at the vehicle from a porch.

The incident happened on Sampson Street, near the Gulf Freeway, a little after 3AM .

Police Chief Art Acevedo says a bullet narrowly missed one of the officers, and no injuries have been reported.

Acevedo says despite being shot at, none of the officers discharged their weapons… and he’s proud of his officers’ conduct.