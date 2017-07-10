How Vulnerable Are Texas Voter Rolls To Cyber Attack?

We discuss cyber security and its role in our election process and learn what one county clerk is doing to ensure that security.

Audio from this segment will be available after 3 p.m. CT.

In June, federal authorities confirmed that the voter registration database in Dallas was the target of a hack from Russian IP addresses prior to the November election. The attempts were unsuccessful; however, amidst growing cyber security concerns (especially with Russia), the attempts raise questions about the security and integrity of voting in future elections.

We talk with Dr. Chris Bronk, associate professor of computer and information systems at the University of Houston, about cyber security and its role in our election process. And then we talk with Travis County Clerk Dana Debeauvoir about what steps her office is taking to ensure that security.