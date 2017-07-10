Extended Conversation: Rep. Brady Weighs In On Healthcare Bill And Border Adjustment Tax

The Woodlands’ congressman says border adjustment is needed to make American companies more competitive globally and protect manufacturing jobs. Critics argue it will hurt American consumers and retailers by driving up the cost of imports.

In the extended version of Craig Cohen’s conversation on Houston Matters with Woodlands-area Republican Congressman Kevin Brady, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee says he hopes to get tax reforms — such as the border adjustment tax — passed this year, despite the battle over the GOP healthcare bill. He also says he thinks more people would support the Republican healthcare plan if they only understood it better.

Also, the congressman discusses civility and bi-partisanship on Capital Hill in the weeks following the shooting at a GOP baseball practice in June. Plus Brady updates us on the status of his colleague (and roommate when he’s in Washington), Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot during the attack.