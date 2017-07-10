Imaginarium

Video: Battle Of The Bots, Chapter 2

The pressure is on and the Robonauts have their sights set on an epic comeback.

| Posted on

In the aftermath, the Robonauts took their beloved robot, Ruckus, and went back to the practice field.

The Houston-based team from Clear Creek Independent School District were one of the most highly anticipated teams at the 2017 FIRST Robotics Competition — the world championships for student robotics.

Then, they had a costly mechanical issue during a match.

Watch the video above to find out what happens. If you need to catch up, take a look at the first chapter.

FIRST/Adriana Groisman

Tomeka Weatherspoon

Producer

Tomeka Weatherspoon is an Emmy-award winning producer. She produces segments, the weekly television program Arts InSight, the short film showcase The Territory and a forthcoming digital series on innovation. Originally from the Midwest, Tomeka studied convergence journalism from the world’s first journalism school at the University of Missouri. She has...

More Information

