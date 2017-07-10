Video: Battle Of The Bots, Chapter 2

In the aftermath, the Robonauts took their beloved robot, Ruckus, and went back to the practice field.
The Houston-based team from Clear Creek Independent School District were one of the most highly anticipated teams at the 2017 FIRST Robotics Competition — the world championships for student robotics.
Then, they had a costly mechanical issue during a match.
Watch the video above to find out what happens. If you need to catch up, take a look at the first chapter.
