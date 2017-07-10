Monday’s Houston Matters: Rep. Kevin Brady on Healthcare and Taxes (July 10, 2017)

Rep. Kevin Brady discusses the GOP healthcare plan and his pursuit of tax reform. Plus he updates us on the status of his colleague, Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot in the June 14 attack on a GOP baseball practice. Also this hour: pet care advice and an update on Houston sports.

Houston Matters gets underway today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

Houston area Republican Congressman Kevin Brady serves as the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, which means there’s plenty we can talk with him about concerning the Republican healthcare plan and the tax cuts he’s pursuing. On this edition of Houston Matters, Craig Cohen sits down with the congressman to discuss those issues and to talk about civility and bi-partisanship on Capital Hill in the weeks following the shooting at a GOP baseball practice in June. Plus Brady updates us on the status of his colleague (and roommate when he’s in Washington) Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot during the attack.

Also this hour: we discuss cyber security concerns when it comes to our election process, Dr. Lori Teller answers your pet care questions, and we discuss recent Houston sports news.

