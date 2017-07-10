A New Online Tool Could Help You Get Through Houston’s Airports Quicker

A new system can guide you to your plane step-by-step and you don’t even need a smartphone app to use it.

Officials say the Houston Airport System is the first in the world to take advantage of the new web-based tool. Passengers at Bush and Hobby Airports can now get turn-by-turn directions right to their gate, similar to Google Maps. And you don’t have to take time to download an app.

The Houston Airport System’s Kathleen Boyd explains how it works.

“You can actually put in a from-and-to point and it will give you step-by-step instructions how to get there,” says Boyd. “And it will also tell you how many minutes it will take to get there, including security.”

And Boyd adds the wayfinding system has a search feature if you’re looking for something specific, like a place to eat.

“It will also show you a picture of the restaurant, the hours of operation,” says Boyd. “It will also show you some categories for that restaurant like vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, kid-friendly.”

Passengers can also use the new system to find places to refill their water bottles or areas where they can walk their service animals. To try the wayfinding tool you can go to the airport system’s website.