Funeral Held For Slain San Antonio Police Officer

Officer Miguel Moreno was a 9-year veteran of the department.

A funeral procession of hundreds of law enforcement officers accompanied the body of a slain San Antonio police officer to the funeral service where Gov. Greg Abbott was among those speaking.

The service for Officer Miguel Moreno was held Friday morning at Community Bible Church in San Antonio. He was 32.

Abbott said, “Today we celebrate officer Moreno’s life, we honor his commitment to service and we pray that we are worthy of his sacrifice.”

Moreno and his partner, Officer Julio Cavazos, were shot last week while investigating a reported vehicle break-in. Cavazos, who was released from the hospital on Tuesday, was among those attending Moreno’s funeral.

Officer Joshua Flanagan said the always-smiling Moreno was confident, athletic and “quick with a joke.”