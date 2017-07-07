Repealing The Revenue Cap And Super Bowl Security Costs: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of The News

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to our rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of it all.

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to our rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on Mayor Sylvester Turner saying he’s unlikely to ask voters to repeal the city’s revenue cap, the possibility that Harris County may not get repaid by the host committee of February’s Super Bowl for some of the $1.3 million dollars the county spent for security and support during the event, and NPR taking some heat on the Fourth of July for tweeting out – in its entirety – the Declaration of Independence, triggering a wide range of responses.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Kyrie O’ Connor, free-lance writer

Russ Capper, CEO of HighDrive.TV

Wayne Ashley, academic advisor, digital media strategist and editor of TexasLeftist.com