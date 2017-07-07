Houston Police Have Taken Precautions After Last Year’s Dallas Shooting

Houston police have taken precautions to avoid another incident like that from happening.

Ray Hunt is the president of the Houston Police Officers Union.

He says he remembers exactly what he was doing on July 7 2016.

“I recall it vividly,” Hunt says. “I was talking to the vice president of the Dallas Police Association about an issue and he told me that he was in route to a shooting of multiple police officers, and it sounded like at least one of them was going to be fatal.”

Hunt says from then on out officers in Houston were reminded to be more vigilant regardless of where they are.

He mentioned donations made by local groups to help officers have more protective vests while on duty.

“We now have high power rifle vests that can handle a high power rifle round through the vital organs of an officers,” Hunt says.

Hunt says he knows that a shooting can deter people from wanting to become an officer, but it also may have an opposite effect.

“I also think that you have people out there who say, ‘You know what this a tragic situation that happened in Dallas. I want to go out and I want to do something to make this place better,’” Hunt says.

Officers on patrol turned on their red and blue lights for one minute in remembrance of the officers who were killed.