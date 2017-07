The workforce development initiative aims to close the skills gap for professions that require less than a bachelor’s degree.

Three years ago, the Greater Houston Partnership launched UpSkill Houston, a workforce development initiative aimed at increasing the number of middle-skilled workers.

So what has the program achieved at this point?

To find out, we sat down with Peter Beard, senior vice president of regional workforce development at the GHP.

