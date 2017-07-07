Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 15: Voter Fraud Commission Push-Back

/
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in political news:
- The G20 summit’s a-comin’
- CNN WWF smackdown tweet
- Is Justice Kennedy retiring
- Korean missile launch
- NPR’s July 4th tweets
Then the profs explore the overwhelming non-partisan push-back against the requests of President Trump’s voter fraud commission. Is it a tempest in a teapot or are the concerns legit? By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!
Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.