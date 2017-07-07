Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 15: Voter Fraud Commission Push-Back

It’s a new dance – nearly all the states are doing it!

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in political news:

The G20 summit’s a-comin’

CNN WWF smackdown tweet

Is Justice Kennedy retiring

Korean missile launch

NPR’s July 4th tweets

Then the profs explore the overwhelming non-partisan push-back against the requests of President Trump’s voter fraud commission. Is it a tempest in a teapot or are the concerns legit? By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.