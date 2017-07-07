Podcast

Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 15: Voter Fraud Commission Push-Back

It’s a new dance – nearly all the states are doing it!

Copies of the New York Post with an illustration of President Donald Trump as a professional wrestler on the front page are displayed at a newsstand in New York City, Monday, July 3, 2017. On Sunday, Trump's apparent fondness for wrestling emerged in a tweeted mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit with his face obscured by the CNN logo.
On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in political news:

  • The G20 summit’s a-comin’
  • CNN WWF smackdown tweet
  • Is Justice Kennedy retiring
  • Korean missile launch
  • NPR’s July 4th tweets

Then the profs explore the overwhelming non-partisan push-back against the requests of President Trump’s voter fraud commission. Is it a tempest in a teapot or are the concerns legit? By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia ClayEdel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander

Richard Drew, AP

