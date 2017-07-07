Podcast

Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 15: Pretty Vacant

Lots of Texas court seats are still vacant. So, what’s the hold up?

U.S. Rep. John Culberson, R-Texas, left, listens as Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Culberson's purchase of stock in a little-known Australian biotech firm earlier this year has come under scrutiny and appears to be a likely issue as the Houston Republican seeks a 10th term next year.
On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus break down these tumultuous topics in Texas political news:

  • Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC): in trouble again
  • Congressman John Culberson’s stock issue
  • Gov. Greg Abbott’s megafundraising
  • Senator Ted Cruz and protesters in McAllen 

Then the profs dig deep into the open seats in Texas courts: why are they still open, and what’s the impact? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

