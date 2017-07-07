Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 15: Pretty Vacant

Lots of Texas court seats are still vacant. So, what’s the hold up?

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus break down these tumultuous topics in Texas political news:

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC): in trouble again

Congressman John Culberson’s stock issue

Gov. Greg Abbott’s megafundraising

Senator Ted Cruz and protesters in McAllen

Then the profs dig deep into the open seats in Texas courts: why are they still open, and what’s the impact? By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander.