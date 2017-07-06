Coming in 2018, More Charter Schools In Greater Houston

The Houston region is already home to almost 40 charter schools with more than 50,000 students, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Even more school choice is coming to Greater Houston, with Texas approving three new charter schools for the region.

That mean Houston will get more new charter schools than any other city in the state in the latest batch approved by the Texas Education Commissioner. (The State Board of Education didn’t veto any applicants.)

One, called the Etoile Academy, plans to offer an enriched middle school. Another, the Legacy School of Sport Sciences, will teach high schoolers interested in careers in athletics. And a third, Yellowstone College Prep, will focus on learning through hands-on projects.

Dallas and Austin will also get a new charter school each. They all open in 2018.

In Texas, charter schools receive tax dollars but are managed independently from traditional public schools.

The Houston region is already home to almost 40 charter schools with more than 50,000 students, according to the Texas Education Agency.