Public Invited To Workshops On Improving Downtown Houston

The Houston Downtown Management District is seeking public input on Plan Downtown, its 20-year plan for downtown.

The Houston Downtown Management District is inviting members of the public to weigh in on how they think downtown could be improved. It’s holding a public workshop next Wednesday, July 12, with four sessions on different topics from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rice Hotel’s Crystal Ballroom.

It’s all part of a new plan for the short- and long-term future of downtown, called Plan Downtown It looks as far as 20 years into the future to recommend development and design to improve downtown Houston.

Back in March, we talked with Bob Eury, executive director of the Downtown District, to learn more about the plan. And we asked for your recommendations for the future of downtown.

