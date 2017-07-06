Fire Department Officials Respond To City’s Audit

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena just announced plans to improve his department. The announcement comes just a few weeks after the Houston Controller’s office released a scathing audit of the department.

Just last month, the Houston Controller’s office released a scathing audit of the city’ fire department. In particular, this report examined the department’s Life Safety Bureau, which handles safety inspections of buildings, such as the countless new apartment complexes that have gone up around the city in recent years.

City Controller Chris Brown told Houston Matters at the time that, as an example, only 526 of Houston’s more than 5,000 apartment buildings were inspected in the last two years — well below the bureau’s goal of 470 apartment inspections per month. However, he added that more units could’ve been inspected — the department just lacks adequate records reflecting that.

Now, the Houston Fire Department is responding to the criticisms in that report. We talk with News 88.7 Reporter Al Ortiz, who’s at the fire department’s media availability.