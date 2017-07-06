Fire At Old Warehouse In South Houston Spreads To Car Dealer

Officials say an overnight fire at a vacant warehouse in South Houston spread to a used car dealership and left hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity when a transformer blew.

A Houston Fire Department statement says the blaze was extinguished before dawn Thursday. Nobody was hurt. Arson investigators from nearby Pasadena are investigating.

Fire department authorities say a transformer near the two-story warehouse exploded during the fire reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy had restored most power by Thursday morning.

Officials say several vehicles in a dealership lot were damaged or destroyed. Some of the vehicles burned. No damage estimate was immediately available.