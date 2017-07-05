Political Roundup: Pres. Trump’s Meeting with Putin, and Ruling on Same-Sex Benefits

It’s time again for the Houston Matters weekly political roundup and analysis of national, state, and local political stories with an eye to how it all might affect Houston and Texas.

On this week’s edition, we discuss Pres. Trump’s much anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week at the G20 Summit, a Texas Supreme Court ruling on benefits for same-sex partners, and more.

Today, our guests are: Jay Aiyer, from Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7; and Jon Taylor, political science professor at the University of St. Thomas.