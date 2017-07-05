News

Texas Attorney General Raises $500K For Own Criminal Defense

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is being brought up on fraud charges.

| Posted on
FILE – In this July 29, 2015, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. On the brink of bringing Paxton to trial on felony securities fraud charges, the government’s prosecutors are threatening to bail out of the case unless they get paid. Paxton, a stockbroker and state lawmaker before being elected attorney general two years ago, was indicted for allegedly steering investors to a technology startup in 2011 without disclosing that he was being paid by the company. The trial is scheduled to start May 1, 2017.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has now raised more than $500,000 to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges.

Financial statements released Wednesday show that the Republican last year received donations for his legal bills not just from Texas but from individuals and groups in Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia. They include the brother of Republican state Sen. Don Huffines and a suburban Dallas city councilman in Paxton’s hometown of McKinney.

Paxton is prohibited from using taxpayer dollars or campaign contributions to pay for his personal legal defense. He was indicted shortly after taking office in 2015 on charges of misleading investors in a tech startup called Servergy.

He has pleaded not guilty. A judge in Houston has yet to set a new trial date.

AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Share