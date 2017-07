He was “Fire Fighter of the Year” for Station 4 in 2016.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say 31-year-old Blake Stevens drove intoxicated, when he responded to a fire alarm last night. They say he lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into an unoccupied child’s bedroom. He has since been suspended.

Stevens has been charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

His bond is set at $1500.

Stevens was given the title of “Firefighter of the Year” for Station 4 at the La Porte Fire Department, back in 2016.