Wednesday’s Houston Matters: Political Roundup, and The Full Menu (July 5, 2017)

It’s time again for our weekly political roundup and analysis of national, state, and local political stories. Also this hour, we discuss the meaning of “American food” on The Full Menu, and Pink Martini performs from Houston Public Media’s Geary Studio.

Houston Matters gets underway today at noon on 88.7FM or listen online. Join the discussion at 713-440-8870, talk@houstonmatters.org or @HoustonMatters.

On this week’s edition, we discuss everything from the status of the GOP healthcare bill in the Senate, to the reinstatement of part of Pres. Trump’s travel ban, and more.

Today, our guests are: Jay Aiyer, from Texas Southern University and co-host of Houston Public Media’s Party Politics podcast; Andrew Schneider, politics and government reporter for News 88.7; and Jon Taylor, political science professor at the University of St. Thomas.

Houston food writers discuss what "American food" means and where to find it in the latest installment of The Full Menu. And we hear members of Pink Martini perform from Houston Public Media's Geary Studio.

