Law Enforcement Is Ready To Catch Drunk Drivers During 4th Of July In Houston Region

Texas DPS, HPD and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office will be watching the roadways.

Texas has a high number of drunk driving incidents and law enforcement is ready to catch those who break the law in the Houston region during the 4th of July.

The most recent data compiled by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) pertain to 2015.

That year there were 65,609 arrests for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) statewide.

Drunk driving incidents can be more prevalent during big holidays like the 4th of July and, therefore, the Houston Police Department (HPD) and Sheriff deputies will be especially vigilant.

“All of our patrol deputies who are on duty throughout the holiday are in what we call DWI mode, so they’re gonna be paying particular close attention to drivers who might be impaired,” notes Jason Spencer, director of Public Affairs at the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Texas State troopers will also be watching the roadways.

DPS Sergeant Richard Standifer explains that their department “takes up jurisdiction outside of the city limit, so those travelling to and from outside the city limit, we’ll be actively looking for those violating the law.”

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for people who are, for example, driving significantly above or below the speed limit or who have trouble staying in one lane.