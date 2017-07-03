Keep Your Pets Safe During July Fourth

Independence Day may mean prepping the grill and purchasing fireworks, but there’s one member of the family you might want to leave out—your pet.

In the excitement of getting ready for July fourth, don’t forget about your furry friends.

Veterinarians like Victoria Martin with Harris County Animal Shelter, say fireworks can cause pets to have anxiety and become fearful.

“You know it can be very frightening, and they don’t know where it’s coming from, so they just get really scared and want to run and hide,” Martin says. “And if there is no place to hide they might run far away.”

In order to sooth that fear Martin suggests keeping pets indoors and in a quiet place, and be sure they are wearing proper identification in case they run away.

Ashtyn Rivet [Rah-vet] is with BARC Animal Shelter.

She says fireworks aren’t the only thing to be cautious of.

“We are in south Texas, and it’s July, it’s the middle of the summer and it is getting really, really hot out there,” Rivet says. “Make sure your pet has plenty of shade, access to shade, plenty of water.”

Rivet also says to keep your pets away from food intended for humans, and keep alcohol in closed containers to ensure they don’t consume it and get sick.