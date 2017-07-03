Texas City Commissioner Charged in Galveston Causeway Crash That Killed 2

Dee Ann Haney was charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

A Texas City commissioner was charged Monday in connection with a crash that killed two people near the Galveston Causeway Bridge.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Dee Ann Haney was charged with two counts of intoxicated manslaughter. Haney is the commissioner-at-large for Texas City.

Troopers said Haney’s pickup sideswiped a man and his son who had stopped their pickup on the northbound side of Interstate 45, the Gulf Freeway. They said the father, 58, and son, 33, died at the scene.

Investigators said Haney was charged after she was taken to a local hospital to have an alcohol test performed.

The identity of the victims was not immediately released.

All lanes of the freeway reopened just after 4 a.m.