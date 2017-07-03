Texas County Not Getting Repaid For Super Bowl Security

Some effects of the Super Bowl are still lingering in Houston.

Harris County may not be getting repaid from the host committee of February’s Super Bowl in Houston for some of the $1.3 million the county spent for security and support.

The Houston Chronicle reports the host committee says it may not have to reimburse county taxpayers because the county didn’t negotiate the repayment. The game was played at the county-owned NRG Stadium. The newspaper reports the city of Houston did include repayment in its negotiations and has received $5.5 million.

County officials aren’t saying why they failed to include a repayment agreement. But a spokesman for Harris County Judge Ed Emmett says before any future Super Bowls or similar events at the stadium, some type of agreement where the county receives a share of the revenue will be included in negotiations.