Perjury Charges Dropped in Sandra Bland Case, and Firefighter Contract Negotiations: The Good, Bad and the Ugly of the News

A lot can happen in a week. Some of it good. Some of it bad. Some of it downright ugly. When faced with intriguing developments in the week’s news, we turn to our rotating panel of “non-experts” to parse The Good, The Bad and The Ugly of it all.

This week, our panel weighs in on perjury charges being dismissed against former DPS trooper Brian Encinia, who pulled over and arrested Sandra Bland prior to her death in 2015. And our panel discusses Houston’s firefighters union suing the city over contract negotiations.

Our panel of non-experts this week includes:

Joe Holley, Native Texan columnist for the Houston Chronicle

Amber Ambrose, contributor to HighDrive.TV and founder of Ambrose Communications

Vlad Davidiuk, communications director for the Harris County Republican Party