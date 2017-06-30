Houston Immigration Lawyers Are Still Willing To Help Travelers With The New Restrictions

However, one of the attorneys coordinating the effort says it is unlikely they will have a physical presence at the airport because they don’t anticipate “mass detentions.”

Bush Intercontinental Airport is conducting business as usual despite the new version of the travel restrictions that went into effect on Thursday night.

Airport officials say one of the main reasons is probably that there are no direct flights to Houston from the six countries listed in the ban.

Nevertheless, local immigration lawyers are still willing to help travelers that could run into problems.

Mana Yegani is one of the immigration attorneys coordinating legal assistance in Houston.

Between 15 and 20 lawyers have told her they would be available if necessary.

However, this time around, Yegani thinks it is unlikely they will have to deploy at Bush Intercontinental.

“At the moment, we don’t anticipate having a physical desk, with physical appearances of volunteer lawyers at the airport, because we don’t anticipate mass detentions taking place at our local airport,” she told Houston Public Media.

That is because the restrictions only impact people who are applying for a visa after June 29th, when the travel ban went into effect.

Yegani thinks most travelers who could have problems entering the United States would have their visas denied directly at embassies and consulates.

However, the attorney notes that “if a week from now we experience people getting detained at the airport or, or some problems occurring, of course, all of this is subject to change.”

Lawyers that want to offer legal assistance at the airport will have to obtain a permit.

The six countries listed in the ban are: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.