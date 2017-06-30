Firefighter Lawsuit Thrown Out By Judge

HFD pension fund had sued the city over its deal regarding changes to future pension benefits for all city employees.

A judge has thrown out a lawsuit over the city of Houston’s pension reform bill.

The Houston Firefighters Relief and Retirement Fund had sued the city over its deal in the legislature to change future pension benefits for all city employees.

The judge ruled against their request for a temporary injunction to halt implementation of the plan and dismissed the entire case.

A representative of the pension fund says they’re disappointed by the decision and are consulting with their legal team to determine future steps to take.