4th Of July: What Does it Mean to Be Patriotic?

(Photo: Michael Hagerty, Houston Public Media)

The idea of patriotism can be complex, and even throughout our history there have been disagreements about what it means to truly be patriotic in America.

Officially, patriotism is defined as a devotion to — or love for — one’s country. But even that can be expressed in any number of ways, and it seems highly subjective. We certainly don’t have the answers to the question of “What is patriotism?” but we’re going to talk about it anyway.

Joining us for this conversation are Eddie Weller, a professor of history at San Jacinto College, and Timothy Colomer, a former EOD technician in the Marine Corps and an ambassador for the EOD Warrior Foundation.

