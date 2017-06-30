News

UPDATE: San Antonio Officer Dies Day After Being Shot In Head

SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Tony Alameda, right, places flowers at a make-shift memorial at the San Antonio Police headquarters, Friday, June 30, 2017, in San Antonio. Two San Antonio police officers were wounded critically and a suspect was killed in a shootout on a street just north of the city’s downtown section. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 

AP Photo/Eric Gay

