3 Hurt In Wrong-Way Wreck Between Car, Fort Worth School Bus

A car and a school bus with children collided on an exit ramp near downtown Ft. Worth Friday morning, June 30th.

A car and a school bus with kids collide near downtown Fort Worth on a ramp at Hwy 121 and Riverside. 1 person hurt in the car the kids ok. pic.twitter.com/dyhjjp6fdY — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) June 30, 2017

Authorities say a wrong-way driver was critically hurt and two children slightly injured when the car hit a North Texas school bus hauling youngsters to a summer program.

Fort Worth police are investigating why the woman was driving the wrong way on a ramp around 7 a.m. Friday.

A Fort Worth Independent School District statement says the bus driver and 11 children were headed to a summer program at a private school.

Medical officials say the car driver was critically hurt and transported to a hospital. Further details on her weren’t immediately released.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokesman Matt Zavadsky (zuh-VAD’-skee) says one child on the bus was treated at the scene. Another was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Another bus transported the children to the school.