3 Hurt In Wrong-Way Wreck Between Car, Fort Worth School Bus

A car and a school bus with kids collide near downtown Fort Worth on a ramp at Hwy 121 and Riverside. 1 person hurt in the car the kids ok. pic.twitter.com/dyhjjp6fdY
— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) June 30, 2017
Authorities say a wrong-way driver was critically hurt and two children slightly injured when the car hit a North Texas school bus hauling youngsters to a summer program.
Fort Worth police are investigating why the woman was driving the wrong way on a ramp around 7 a.m. Friday.
A Fort Worth Independent School District statement says the bus driver and 11 children were headed to a summer program at a private school.
Medical officials say the car driver was critically hurt and transported to a hospital. Further details on her weren’t immediately released.
MedStar Mobile Healthcare spokesman Matt Zavadsky (zuh-VAD’-skee) says one child on the bus was treated at the scene. Another was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Another bus transported the children to the school.