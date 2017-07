Accenture’s global workforce is already approaching 40 percent women.

Many companies strive for more diversity – but one company is taking this goal further.

Accenture pledges to achieve a 50-50 gender balance in its global workforce by 2025.

Kathy Sanders is the resources lead at the consulting firm’s Houston office.

We sat down with her for this week’s Bauer Business Focus.

