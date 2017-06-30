Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 14: “Sanctuary City” Showdown

/
On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus break down these tumultuous topics in Texas political news:
- Boys State votes to secede!
- Waco and its same-sex marriage problems
- Beto O’Rourke’s endorsement of Citizens United
- California’s travel ban to Texas
Then the profs dig deep into the Senate Bill 4 (the “Sanctuary City” bill) lawsuit. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.
Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is normally Todd Hulslander but this week it was John “The Man of Steel” Steel.