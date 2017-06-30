Party Politics, Texas Edition Ep. 14: “Sanctuary City” Showdown

Cities and counties across Texas are filing suit against the state over SB 4. What’s going to happen next week during the first hearing?

On this episode of Party Politics: Texas Edition, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus break down these tumultuous topics in Texas political news:

Boys State votes to secede!

Waco and its same-sex marriage problems

Beto O’Rourke’s endorsement of Citizens United

California’s travel ban to Texas

Then the profs dig deep into the Senate Bill 4 (the “Sanctuary City” bill) lawsuit. By the way, don’t forget to check out our national episodes of Party Politics, too.

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is normally Todd Hulslander but this week it was John “The Man of Steel” Steel.