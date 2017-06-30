Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 14: Reconciling “Better Care”

The Better Care Reconciliation Act has just 17% support from the American public. Is it irreconcilable?

On this episode of Party Politics, co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in political news:

Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders briefings

Trump’s warning to Syria on chemical weapons

Justice Kennedy retiring? Wha…?

The latest on Trump’s travel ban

Then the profs explore what’s going on with the health care bill (the “Better Care Reconciliation Act”) and what the Congressional Budget Office has to say about it. By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia Clay, Edel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is normally Todd Hulslander but this week, it was John “Blue Steel” Steel.