Law Enforcement From All Levels Is Fighting Houston Violence

A crackdown on violent crime is the focus of a new partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

The Trump administration has said violent crime is up in the nation’s largest cities.

According to a recent analysis of FBI crime statistics, there has been an increase in violent crime in the past few years, but the rate is still well below previous decades.

Regardless, local law enforcement groups are partnering with agencies like the F.B.I., U.S. Marshals, and Homeland Security to form an integrated response to violent crimes.

Abe Martinez is the U.S Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

“This is the first time that I will have experienced where the heads of all major agencies, state, federal, local have come together to work together as one unit,” Martinez says.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the goal locally is to hone in on the most violent criminals and keep them off the streets.

“It is a region that is locked and loaded,” Acevedo says. “We are coming after the worst of the worst, and we promise you, that you will be growing old in prison.”

Houston Police Department will be dedicating two task forces to this effort. One of which will focus on violent robberies, which have been a rising problem in recent months.

Other law enforcement agencies will use a database that can widely share criminal information and plan to devote more agents to crime in Houston.