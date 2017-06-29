Travel Records Expected For 4th Of July Weekend

More Texans are traveling than ever before over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Most are traveling by car, but air travel is expected to be up.

More than 3.2 million Texans are traveling this Independence Day weekend. Air travel is expected to be up 5.9 percent, with almost 300,000 Texans flying. George Hobica is the founder of AirfareWatchdog.com.

“During the recession there was a lot of pent-up demand. People weren’t traveling. Now I think it’s just low airfares. And you know, with fuel prices so low, that gives airlines wiggle room to grab market share by lowering fares, and that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

As an example, Hobica says he hasn’t seen fares to Europe this cheap for summer travel for five years — $500 round trips from Houston to many European cities.

“Jet fuel is very cheap right now for the airlines, and they are competing with each other not just with the domestic carriers but also with the Qatar Airways and the Emirates and the Turkish Airlines and all the other Gulf carriers.”

Travel by car will be up by 3.1 percent — largely attributable to lower gas prices, according to Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas.

“We do typically see a rise in gas prices during the summer, but we really haven’t seen that this year because (of) the supply in the market. In fact, we’ve seen the trend all throughout the summer since Memorial Day — gas prices slowly going down.”

The holiday travel period is defined as Friday through Tuesday, July 4th.