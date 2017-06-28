Houston Company Finding Ways To Sell Solar In Trump Era

Stocks for solar companies took a hit after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. But one Houston-based firm is not worried – thanks to a unique concept.

Solar energy is on the rise in Houston, especially after the city recently expanded its use of solar power.

Still, here as well as statewide, the industry is struggling, said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, chief energy officer at the University of Houston.

“And it has struggled because of the fact that you have very cheap natural gas.”

Plus, he said, the state is focusing more on wind than solar.

And then there’s the fact that the current U.S. leadership doesn’t seem too interested in advancing renewable energy. That’s a problem for an industry that relies heavily on subsidies.

But one Houston company takes a different approach.

Sunnova, which provides residential rooftop solar service across the United States, says its strategy doesn’t rely on subsidies.

“We are very clear that we do not want subsidies for any fuel in any way,” Sunnova CEO John Berger told News 88.7. “And what we want is free markets, consumer choice.”

Krishnamoorti said that makes the Houston firm unique – and it’s making a good case that solar may be at a point where it can thrive without government subsidies.