City Announces New Recycling Program Partnership

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the city has hired a new team to run its expansive recycling program. FCC Environmental LLC operates recycling facilities in 35 countries, and now its U.S. headquarters is moving to Houston.

“Houston will count as the sixth Texas city to choose FCC, and their total recycling processing contract value will exceed more than $600 million,” Turner said.

The new contract comes after a bumpy year for Houston’s recycling program. Faced with a $160 million budget gap, the City decided to stop recycling glass to cut costs.

The FCC deal will include glass pick up. According to Turner, it’s designed to withstand another deficit.

“Even in the worst market conditions that we experienced like last year, we will never pay more to recycle than we do for solid waste landfill disposal,” he said.

FCC plans to build a new processing plant that will be located near an existing Houston-area landfill. It’s expected to bring 100 factory jobs to the city.