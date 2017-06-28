Has Dodging Big Storms Made Houstonians Too Apathetic?

How should Houstonians reengage themselves to care about storm warnings – and other things – again?

Houston just missed Tropical Storm Cindy. As the storm made its way inland, many Houstonians heeded warnings and stocked up on emergency supplies and prepared themselves. Still, many others shrugged off the warnings and carried on business as usual.

It’s the latter group that Houston officials have said they worry about most, because they want everyone to be on alert when there’s the threat of hurricanes or tropical storm warnings.

Does this apathy stem from carelessness, or because for every handful of storm warnings that are issued, only a few actually happen? What else are we apathetic to — traffic, humidity? How should Houstonians reengage themselves to care again? And, what’s really worth caring about, and what should we let go for a healthier, stress-free life?

We discuss it all with Dr. Michael Winters, a Houston behavioral psychologist.

This segment originally aired on Houston Matters on June 28, 2017.