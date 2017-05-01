10 Things To Know For Monday

Here’s your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

1. WHAT BUDGET LEGISLATION DOESN’T HAVE

A $1 trillion-plus spending bill denies Trump money for a border wall and rejects his proposed cuts to popular domestic programs.

2. AP REVEALS HORROR OF SEX ASSAULTS BY K-12 STUDENTS

A yearlong investigation by the AP finds roughly 17,000 official reports of sexual assaults by students in kindergarten-12 schools over a four-year period.

3. SAN DIEGO POOL PARTY TURNS DEADLY

One woman is dead and six others injured after witnesses say a 49-year-old man calmly opened fire at a birthday pool party in an apartment complex before he was fatally shot by police.

4. TODAY IS MAY DAY

Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the U.S. to mark workers’ and immigrants’ rights and protest against Trump’s efforts to boost deportations.

5. RIGHTS GROUP CRITICIZES TRUMP’S INVITE TO DUTERTE

Human Rights Watch accuses the Philippine leader of being a mass murder “mastermind’ amid thousands of deaths in his anti-drug crackdown.

6. WHY IRAQI LEADERSHIP IS WARY OF CIVILIAN CASUALTIES

The U.S.-led coalition has come under sharper scrutiny by monitoring groups and Baghdad fears it could complicate hopes of reconciliation with minority Sunnis.

7. ‘WHATEVER WILL BE, WILL BE’

Japanese living near a key U.S. military base outside Tokyo are fatalistic about a new reality: the possibility of North Korean missile hitting their neighborhood.

8. NEVADA TAKING STAND AGAINST DRUG PRICES

A Nevada coalition is trying to force drugmakers to disclose how they set insulin prices — and issue refunds to diabetics or their insurance companies if annual price hikes surpass inflation.

9. GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR STAR WARS FANS

A Tokyo jeweler is offering a life-size Darth Vader mask made of 24-karat gold for $1.4 million to mark the 40th anniversary of the first “Star Wars” movie.

10. WHO WERE BIG WINNERS AT DAYTIME EMMYS

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” won the trophy for best entertainment talk show, while Steve Harvey was a double winner.