Houston Gives Useful Tips To Small Businesses

The group PeopleFund and the City of Houston partner for Innovation Week.

Houstonians who have a small business or those that want to start one have an opportunity to learn useful tips this week through Innovation Week, a five-day event that offers 30 free workshops for Houston’s small businesses and entrepreneurs.

At the workshops, participants will learn about financing, marketing, networking and, of course, innovation.

The event is organized by the group PeopleFund, which provides capital to small businesses and has a very specific target.

“Last year 91 percent of our loans went to minority, women and veteran businesses because, historically, those are underserved businesses,” notes PeopleFund’s chief executive officer Gary Lindner.

PeopleFund is partnering with the City of Houston’s Office of Business Opportunity.

Carlecia Wright is in charge of that department and says the workshops will help people get the idea for their business off the ground because “these are free resources and then you can also leverage the additional resources of the City of Houston and our partners.”

Innovation Week ends on Friday, May 5th, and Thursday’s workshops will be conducted entirely in Spanish.