President George H. W. Bush Released From Hospital

Bush spent the past 14 days in the hospital and was not expected to be discharged until at least Monday.

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) April 20, 2017

President George H.W. Bush left Houston Methodist Hospital Friday morning after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, according to the former president’s office.

He spent two weeks in January in Houston Methodist with pneumonia, which included intensive care, and he returned in February with a case of the flu.