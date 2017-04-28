President George H. W. Bush Released From Hospital

Big morale boost from a high level delegation. No father has ever been more blessed, or prouder. pic.twitter.com/ekX4VyG2aO
President George H.W. Bush left Houston Methodist Hospital Friday morning after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, according to the former president’s office.
He spent two weeks in January in Houston Methodist with pneumonia, which included intensive care, and he returned in February with a case of the flu.
President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp this morning. pic.twitter.com/kkBoB3U3Mj
