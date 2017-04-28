Houston Holds Its Annual Bayou Greenways Day

An event aims to educate Houstonians about some of the city’s natural resources that are often overlooked.

Houston calls itself the Bayou City. But what do people really know about those meandering waterways?

Catherine Butsch is with the Houston Parks Board:

“We’ve built highways over our bayous,” says Butsch. “And so people will just drive right over them and not even realize they’re passing over Sims Bayou on the way to Hobby or that they’re passing over Greens and Halls Bayous on their way to Bush Airport.”

The Parks Board is one of the groups involved with Bayou Greenways 2020. The effort will create about 3,000 acres of park space along the bayous linked by 150 miles of hike and bike trails. Busch says they’re currently working on projects all over the city.

“There were a good number of trails along the bayous already that predated the Bayou Greenways 2020 project, in particular along Brays Bayou and White Oak Bayou. We’re really trying to fill in the gaps to make it continuous.”

Houstonians can learn more at this Saturday’s Bayou Greenways Day. It’s from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM along Brays Bayou in MacGregor Park.