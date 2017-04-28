Party Politics

Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 5: 100 Days Of Trump

It’s not a political story. It’s a story about politics.

Party Politics hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus
On this episode of Party Politics co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in political news:

  • Tax policy revealed! Plus, parachute pants and Members Only jackets.
  • Ted Cruz proposes El Chapo Act to fund border wall!
  • A federal judge blocks “Sanctuary Cities” executive order
  • Obama back in public talking politics. What’s the ex-president’s role?

Then the profs dig in to President Trump’s first 100 days and the administration’s budget issues. By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

Party Politics is produced by Dacia ClayEdel Howlin and Laura Lucas. Our audio engineer is Todd Hulslander

