Party Politics, National Edition Ep. 5: 100 Days Of Trump

On this episode of Party Politics co-hosts Jay Aiyer and Brandon Rottinghaus bring you these hot topics in political news:

Tax policy revealed! Plus, parachute pants and Members Only jackets.

Ted Cruz proposes El Chapo Act to fund border wall!

A federal judge blocks “Sanctuary Cities” executive order

Obama back in public talking politics. What’s the ex-president’s role?

Then the profs dig in to President Trump’s first 100 days and the administration’s budget issues. By the way, don’t forget to listen to our weekly Texas-centered episodes, too!

