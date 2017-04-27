Hate Incidents Are Rising In Greater Houston

The Anti-Defamation League says there have been 43 reports of hate incidents in our area since November, while the yearly average for the Southwest region is 20 to 25.

Hate incidents are rising across the greater Houston area, according to reports compiled by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

Since November of 2016, the ADL has received 43 reports of hate incidents that happened in the greater Houston area, including localities such as Katy, The Woodlands, Spring and Sugar Land, among others.

Those 43 reports worry the ADL because the yearly average of hate incidents in the Southwest region of the United States is 20 to 25.

Most of the incidents in the greater Houston area have been anti-Semitic, but there have been others the ADL categorizes as anti-Muslim and also anti-immigrant.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says she is doubling efforts to identify hate crimes because her staff reviews the accusations against every person that goes to jail.

After participating in a forum about hate crimes and incidents organized by the ADL, Ogg talked to Houston Public Media about what are the consequences if the District Attorney’s Office determines they are potentially dealing with a hate crime.

“We can make sure that that file is marked, the bond would be increased,” Ogg noted “and we would treat that criminal differently in court, there would be increased scrutiny on his case and perhaps more punishment.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and W.R. Dobbins, Assistant Chief at the Criminal Investigations Command of the Houston Police Department, also participated in the forum and underscored the importance of community policing.

The ADL emphasizes the best way to fight hate crimes is to keep denouncing these incidents.