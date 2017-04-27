The Latest: Battle Of Political Kids Appears In Venezuela

10:15 a.m.

In what’s shaping up to be a battle of political kids, President Nicolas Maduro’s son is pushing back against criticism of the government’s crackdown on protests by the offspring of the country’s top human rights official.

Nicolas Maduro Guerra issued a public letter Thursday saying he regrets his friend’s decision to seek “three minutes of fame” with a video that is being used as a “trophy of war” by the government’s enemies.

It’s a reference to an online video by Yibram Saab, a college student who pleads with his father to show bravery and help restore the constitutional order broken by the Supreme Court’s decision to gut the powers of the opposition-controlled congress. He says he was at a demonstration where police fired tear gas and rubber bullets that killed a fellow protester.

Tarek William Saab is the country’s ombudsman, designated to protect citizens’ rights.

The son of the top Venezuelan human rights official is speaking out against police repression of protesters and calling on his father to step in to prevent further bloodshed.

Yibram Saab says in an online video that he experienced police repression during an anti-government a protest Wednesday. Reading prepared remarks he asked his father to show bravery and help restore the constitutional order broken by the Supreme Court’s decision to gut the opposition-controlled congress’ last vestiges of power.

Ombudsman Tarek William Saab has the power to initiate impeachment investigations against high-court magistrates. But he’s shown staunch support for Maduro.

In the video, the younger Saab says: “Dad, you have the power to put an end to the injustice.”